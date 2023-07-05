Ukraine says attacked Russian forces unit in Moscow-controlled Makiivka
Ukraine’s military said late on Tuesday that it destroyed a formation of Russian forces in the Moscow-controlled Makiivka in the Donetsk region, while Russia-installed officials said that one civilian died and 36 were injured in Kyiv’s attacks.
“As a result of precision firing by Defense Forces units, another formation of Russian terrorists in the temporarily occupied Makiivka ceased to exist,” the strategic communication office of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said.
In an accompanying video on the Telegram messaging app, the communication office showed what looked like explosions in a sparsely built-up area.
Russia-installed representatives in part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region now controlled by Moscow and where Makiivka is situated said on the Telegram messaging app that one man died and at least 36 people were injured.
Denis Pushilin, the Russia-installed head of those parts of Donetsk that Moscow controls said that among the injured were a 33-month-old baby and a 7-year-old boy.
“Late in the evening, the enemy launched fierce attacks on residential areas and a hospital complex,” Pushilin said on his Telegram channel.
Reuters could not independently verify either of the reports. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 16-month war that Russia has been waging against its neighbor.
On New Year’s Day, at least 89 Russian troops were killed in a Ukrainian attack on Russian military quarters in Makiivka.
