Two explosions heard at court in Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Another explosion was heard Wednesday at a district court in the Ukrainian capital, an AFP correspondent said.

The building of Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi court was cordoned off and there were a number of ambulances outside.

Police rushed to a district court in Kyiv on Wednesday after receiving reports of an explosion which city authorities said may have been caused by a man detonating an explosive device.

Advertisement

The Kyiv city military administration said the explosion took place at 5.20 p.m. (1420 GMT) in the Shevchenskivskyi court in the center of the capital.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It cited “preliminary information” that an explosive device had been detonated in a court toilet by a man who had been taken to a court hearing.

Reuters was unable to confirm what had happened at the court. There was no immediate word of any casualties.

“An extraordinary event took place in the Shevchenkivskyi Court of the city of Kyiv. The police received a report about the explosion,” Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

“The details are being clarified. Stay calm and stay away from the scene.”

The minister made no mention of any link with Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Read more:

IAEA: Access needed to confirm absence of mines at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russia’s Kremlin yet to decide on Black Sea grain deal as UN calls for extension

Russia says it struck three Ukrainian army groups near Bakhmut