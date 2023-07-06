Belarus leader says Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is back in Russia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who last month brokered a deal to end an armed mutiny in Russia, said on Thursday that Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was no longer in Belarus.



Lukashenko said on June 27 that Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus as part of the deal.



But he told reporters on Thursday: “As for Prigozhin, he’s in St Petersburg. He is not on the territory of Belarus.”



