Belarus leader warns West that aggression will be met with immediate response

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday told the West that no attacks with nuclear weapons were planned, but that any show of aggression would be met with an immediate response, Pul Pervovo, a state outlet that reports on Lukashenko’s activities, reported.



“We are not going to attack anyone with nuclear weapons. (As long as) you don’t touch us, forget nuclear weapons. But if you

commit aggression, the response will be instantaneous. The targets have been determined,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier on Thursday, Lukashenko said he expected Ukrainian forces to try to do something serious on the frontline before a NATO summit in Lithuania next week.



Lukashenko said such a move would see Ukraine destroy its best reserves and bury its own military capability.



Read more:

Advertisement

Lithuania leader urges NATO allies to give Ukraine quick path to join bloc