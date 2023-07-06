Theme
Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group walk along a street while being deployed near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24, 2023. (Reuters)
Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group walk along a street while being deployed near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24, 2023. (Reuters)

Belarus will sign contract with Wagner if fighters relocate to Belarus: Lukashenko

Reuters
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday said Minsk would sign a contract with Russia's Wagner mercenary group if its fighters ended up relocating to Belarus, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

Lukashenko, who last month brokered a deal to end an armed mutiny by Wagner in Russia, said Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was no longer in Belarus and the issue of relocating some of its fighters to Belarus, as agreed in a deal to end the mutiny, was currently unclear.

Belarus leader warns West that aggression will be met with immediate response

