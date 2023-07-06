Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE PHOTO: Police secures the area after 25 suspected members and supporters of a far-right group, that the interior ministry claimed posed a terrorist threat, were detained during raids across Germany, in Frankfurt, Germany December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Tilman Blasshofer/File Photo
German police secure an area after 25 suspected members and supporters of a far-right group, that the interior ministry claimed posed a terrorist threat, were detained during raids across Germany, in Frankfurt, in Germany. (File photo: Reuters)

German police arrest seven people on suspicion of forming ISIS-like terrorist group

Reuters, Berlin
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

German police arrested seven people on Thursday on suspicion of founding a terrorist organization with the aim of carrying out high-profile attacks similar to ISIS, prosecutors said.

The Turkmen, Tajik and Kyrgyz nationals arrested in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia had known each other for a long time and entered the country from Ukraine shortly after the war began in 2022, said prosecutors.

They formed a terrorist organization in June 2022 and had been considering targets in Germany and trying to procure weapons, but at the time of arrest did not have concrete plans for an attack, according to a statement from prosecutors.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Except for the Kyrgyz national, the suspects arrested in Germany had also been collecting money for ISIS since April 2022 and repeatedly transferred it to the group abroad.

Dutch authorities on Thursday arrested two additional suspects connected to the group, a man from Tajikistan and his Kyrgyz wife, who had resided in the Netherlands since 2022.

The man is suspected of being an ISIS member and receiving the order to plot an attack, although plans were not yet concrete, Dutch prosecutors said in a separate statement.

Read more:

France repatriates suspected ISIS families from Syria camps

Advertisement

Pakistani forces kill ISIS commander in a raid on militant hideout, officials say

German woman sentenced to jail for enslaving Yazidi woman, committing war crimes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size