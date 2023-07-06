Theme
FILE PHOTO: Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves a cemetery before the funeral of Russian military blogger Maxim Fomin widely known by the name of Vladlen Tatarsky, who was recently killed in a bomb attack in a St Petersburg cafe, in Moscow, Russia, April 8, 2023. REUTERS/Yulia Morozova/File Photo
Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin. (File photo: Reuters)

Kremlin says it is not tracking movements of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

The Kremlin on Thursday said it was not tracking Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s movements after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who brokered a deal to end last month’s armed mutiny in Russia, said Prigozhin was no longer in Belarus.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that no date had yet been set for a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Lukashenko, and said he could not yet confirm details of what would be on the agenda. Lukashenko had earlier said that Prigozhin would be discussed.

Russian state TV on Wednesday night launched a fierce attack on Prigozhin, head of the Wagner militia, and said an investigation of the mutiny was still being pursued.

