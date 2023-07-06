Rollercoaster malfunction in Wisconsin leaves riders hanging upside down for hours

The excitement of a day at Wisconsin’s Forest County Festival theme park turned into an unexpected adventure on Sunday when a rollercoaster ride malfunctioned, leaving eight passengers suspended upside down for hours.



The Crandon Fire Department reported that a mechanical failure caused the ride, known as the Fireball, to become stuck in the upright position.



Videos circulating on social media captured the moment rescuers climbed up the side of the motionless ride while passengers anxiously awaited rescue while stuck in the middle of the track’s large loop section.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Due to the ride’s height, specialized equipment and additional rescue teams were summoned to the scene, as outlined in a joint news release issued by the fire department and the Crandon Area Rescue Squad.



After a nerve-racking 45-minute wait, a ladder truck equipped with a 30.5-meter (100-foot) platform arrived from a neighbouring city.



Firefighters from three cities joined forces with the Crandon Fire Department to orchestrate the intricate rescue mission.



Nearly two hours after the emergency crews were dispatched, the first passenger was safely brought back to solid ground.



The last passenger was successfully rescued more than three hours after the rollercoaster stalled.



Emergency medical services attended to nine patients at the scene, with one individual requiring transportation to Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital via ambulance, according to the news release.



The gravity of the situation necessitated an extensive response effort involving ten fire vehicles, nine ambulances, and a total of 50 personnel from three counties.



The incident occurred just days after a concerned father discovered a crack in a steel support pillar atop a rollercoaster at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina.



Read more:

Mass shootings erupt at Independence Day celebrations across the US

Advertisement

Shooting in Fort Worth in US state of Texas leaves three dead, eight injured

Suspect in Philadelphia mass shooting arraigned on five murder counts