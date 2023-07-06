Theme
Ukrainian service members inspect a crater at a site of a residential area damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine November 16, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Three killed, 60 apartments damaged in Lviv, Ukraine attack: Mayor

Reuters
A Russian missile attack killed at least three people in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, and rescuers were searching through the debris of a apartment building for survivors and casualties, the local mayor said.

“Three people have been killed,” Mayor Andriy Sadovy said in a post on his Telegram channel. He said the street would remain closed until emergency workers “clear debris and pull out all the dead.”

Sadovy said in a previous post that eight people had been wounded, but it was unclear if the three who died were included in that number. He said about 60 apartments and 50 cars were damaged.

Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi posted a 13-second video showing a wide, curving, four-storey apartment building with parts of the upper floors missing or in rubble.

The posts from the officials followed widespread air alerts across Ukraine and reports of cruise missiles entering Ukrainian airspace. Sadovy reported a series of explosions in the city.

