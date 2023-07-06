Theme
Two killed in small plane crash in France

AFP
Two people died Wednesday when a small tourist plane crashed in the eastern Haut-Rhin region of France, regional officials said in a statement.

The aircraft went missing while travelling from Karlsruhe in Germany, prompting security forces and emergency services to launch a search.

“The two occupants of the plane have been found. The pilot and his passenger unfortunately did not survive the crash,” the prefecture said.

“The circumstances which led to the crash of the aircraft are not known at this stage and are now part of a judicial investigation.”

