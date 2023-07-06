UK police respond to ‘serious collision’ at Wimbledon school, several injured

British police said on Thursday they were responding to a serious collision involving a car at a primary school in Wimbledon, south London, which had injured several people but was not believed to be terror-related.

A car collided with a building at the school in Camp Road and several people were being treated at the scene, police said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are not treating this incident as terror-related,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “An investigation is under way to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place.”

Ambulances, including the air ambulance service, and fire officers were also in attendance.

The Study Prep Wimbledon school, which is located on Camp Road, declined to comment when asked about the incident.

Camp Road is about a mile from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club where the Wimbledon Grand Slam championship is taking place.

Read more:

Blondie drummer says music in UK schools helps autistic children

School in the metaverse: What the education models of the future will look like