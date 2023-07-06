US condemns attack on Russian journalist and lawyer in Chechnya

The US said Thursday that it was “appalled” by a brutal attack in Chechnya on a prominent female Russian journalist and a lawyer.



Armed masked men on Tuesday attacked Yelena Milashina, a journalist for the Novaya Gazeta newspaper who was in Chechnya with lawyer Alexander Nemov when they were ambushed as they drove from the airport, according to Milashina’s employer and rights groups.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Russia on Wednesday opened a criminal case into the attack.



“The Russian government should conduct a prompt, impartial, and transparent investigation into the circumstances of this savage attack and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” State Department Spokesman Matt Miller said in a statement.



Washington urged Russia to conduct a transparent probe and ensure justice.



Miller said that Milashina, who is a winner of the US Department of State’s 2013 International Woman of Courage Award, has covered several controversial matters with passion, fairness and dedication.



“Violently attacking her for performing her duties as a journalist is an affront to respect for freedom of expression, a fundamental freedom enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” Miller said. “The attack against Milashina is tragically the latest in a pattern of violence against prominent investigative journalists in Russia that has met little resistance from the authorities.”



He also blasted the Russian government for its continued violations to its international human rights obligation and to the “fundamental vows it made to its people in its constitution.” “The people of Russia deserve better,” Miller said.



With Reuters



Read more:



Russian journalist Yelena Milashina brutally attacked in Chechnya



Russia launches criminal case after brutal attack on journalist, lawyer in Chechnya

Advertisement