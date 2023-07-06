Theme
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Polish President Andrzej Duda, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 28, 2023. (Reuters)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says sought weapons for counteroffensive to start sooner

Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CNN he wanted the counteroffensive to have started earlier and had urged Western allies to supply weapons for that to happen, according to excerpts via a translator released on Wednesday.

“I’m grateful to the US as the leaders of our support but I told them as well as the European leaders that we would like to start our counteroffensive earlier, and we need all the weapons and materiel for that,” he was quoted as saying.

“Why? Simply because if we start later, it will go slower.”

