This image taken from a video shows people indicating a damaged building in the Belgorod region, Russia, Monday, May 22, 2023. Russian troops and security forces fought for a second day Tuesday against an alleged cross-border raid that Moscow blamed on Ukrainian military saboteurs but which Kyiv portrayed as an uprising against the Kremlin by Russian partisans. Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region on the Ukraine border, said forces continued to sweep the rural area around the town of Graivoron, where the alleged attack on Monday took place. (AP Photo)
This image taken from a video shows people inspecting a damaged building in the Belgorod region, Russia, on May 22, 2023. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian shelling kills one in Russia’s Belgorod

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Ukrainian shelling killed one man on Thursday in the village of Novopetrovka in Russia’s Belgorod region, close to the border with Ukraine, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

Blasts and attacks on Russian regions bordering Ukraine have been occurring almost daily in recent months, with Russian officials blaming either Ukrainian forces or pro-Ukrainian saboteurs.

Ukraine hardly ever publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched on its neighbor in February 2022.

Advertisement

