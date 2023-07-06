Ukrainian shelling kills one in Russia’s Belgorod

Ukrainian shelling killed one man on Thursday in the village of Novopetrovka in Russia’s Belgorod region, close to the border with Ukraine, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.



Blasts and attacks on Russian regions bordering Ukraine have been occurring almost daily in recent months, with Russian officials blaming either Ukrainian forces or pro-Ukrainian saboteurs.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Ukraine hardly ever publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched on its neighbor in February 2022.



Read more:

Belarus leader says Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is in Russia

Advertisement

Ukraine plans to abandon conscription, move to professional army after war ends: PM

Strikes on Lviv leave at least four wounded, infrastructure damaged: Ukraine