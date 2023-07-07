Theme
Russian servicemen gear up at a military ground near the town of Osipovichi, some 100 kilometers (62 miles) southeast of Minsk. (File photo: Reuters)
Belarus will not reveal where tactical nuclear weapons are deployed: Official

Reuters
An adviser to the Belarus defense minister on Friday refused to confirm or deny whether Russian tactical nuclear weapons were stored at a facility at Osipovichi in central Belarus.

“Perhaps the CIA thinks that, I don’t know what that is based on,” Leonid Kasinsky said when asked by Reuters if the weapons were stored at an installation east of Osipovichi.

“No one is ever going to tell you where the tactical nuclear weapons are deployed - you should understand that,” Kasinsky said.

