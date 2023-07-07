Germany will not supply cluster ammunition to Ukraine: Defense minister

Germany will not supply cluster ammunition to Ukraine as it is a signatory to a convention banning the production and use of that type of weapon, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Friday in Bern.



“Germany has signed the convention, so it is no option for us,” Pistorius told reporters after meeting his Austrian and Swiss counterparts.



“As for those countries that have not signed the convention - China, Russia, Ukraine and the US - it is not up to me to comment on their actions.”



