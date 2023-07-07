Guatemala's election results delayed, to be released next week

Official results from Guatemala’s first-round presidential election late last month will be released next week, the country’s electoral court announced on Thursday, following a extended delay triggered by challenges from parties.

A court spokesperson told Reuters that final results in the presidential race from the June 25 vote did not change.

The preliminary results from the first-round election showed Sandra Torres of the center-left National Unity of Hope (UNE) party with 15.8 percent of the vote, and Bernardo Arevalo of the Seed Movement party, also center left, with 11.8 percent support.

Both are set to participate in a decisive August 20 runoff vote since no candidate secured a simple majority.

Nine parties, including UNE, challenged the first-round results alleging votes were manipulated, prompting the country’s top court to order a controversial ballot review. International organizations and foreign governments swiftly expressed concerns over the review.

Earlier this week, the Washington-based Organization of American States said it was returning its observer mission to Guatemala to oversee the process.

