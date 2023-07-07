Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
India's main opposition, Indian National Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the crowd at the Red Fort during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, on December 24, 2022. (Reuters)
India's main opposition, Indian National Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the crowd at the Red Fort during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, on December 24, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

India court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea to suspend defamation conviction

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

An Indian state court refused to stay opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction for criminal defamation in a ruling Friday that sets back his prospects to contest national elections next year.

A fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his main challenger in 2024 polls, Gandhi had been ousted from Parliament after his conviction in March, and a stay would have opened up a path to reinstate his parliamentary seat.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The defamation case involved comments Gandhi made in a 2019 election speech that were deemed to be insulting to Modi’s surname. He was sentenced to two years in prison, but the court suspended his prison sentence in April.

Gandhi can still seek to stay the conviction to a larger bench of the Gujarat state high court or to the Supreme Court of India.

He risks losing his eligibility to run in elections for the next eight years if a court doesn’t overturn his conviction and two-year sentence.

A man who shares the prime minister's surname, which is common in Gujarat, accused the opposition leader of defamation over a speech in which he asked, “Why do all thieves have Modi as their surname?” Gandhi then referred to three well-known and unrelated Modis in the speech: a fugitive Indian diamond tycoon, a cricket executive banned from the Indian Premier League, and the prime minister.

The petitioner who filed the case is a member of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat but is not related to the prime minister or the other two Modis mentioned by Gandhi.

Read more:

US envoy expresses sorrow over ethnic violence in India’s Manipur, offers assistance

UK FM James Cleverly warns against attacks on Indian embassy in London

United Indian opposition can defeat Modi in 2024: Rahul Gandhi

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size