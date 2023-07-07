Japan’s nuclear regulator approves Tepco’s release of Fukushima water

Japan’s nuclear regulator granted approval on Friday for utility Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), which ran the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, to start releasing more than a million tons of radioactive water.

On Tuesday, the global watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said a two-year review showed Japan’s plan for the release would have negligible environmental impact.

The Japanese regulator’s certificate is the final step the utility required to begin the process.

