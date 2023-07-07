Theme
A Japanese rising sun flag is submerged during a protest against Japan's plan to discharge treated radioactive water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima plant into the ocean, at the sea off Jeju island, South Korea, July 6, 2023. (Reuters)
Japan’s nuclear regulator approves Tepco’s release of Fukushima water

Japan’s nuclear regulator granted approval on Friday for utility Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), which ran the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, to start releasing more than a million tons of radioactive water.

On Tuesday, the global watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said a two-year review showed Japan’s plan for the release would have negligible environmental impact.

The Japanese regulator’s certificate is the final step the utility required to begin the process.

