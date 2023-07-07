Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attend a meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attend a meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2021. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Kremlin says will ‘closely follow’ Zelenskyy-Erdogan talks

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Kremlin said Friday it will “closely follow” upcoming talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Turkey counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, describing their meeting in Istanbul as “important.”

The Ukrainian and Turkish leaders will meet in Istanbul for talks on the eve of the 500th day since Moscow launched its offensive.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We will very closely follow the results of these talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“It will be interesting for us to find out what was discussed. It’s important,” he added.

Peskov said Moscow “cherishes” its relationship with Ankara and acknowledged Erdogan’s mediation efforts.

“Mr. Erdogan has repeatedly made great efforts to end various problems within the framework of the Ukrainian conflict and played a mediating role,” the spokesman said.

He added that Moscow “did not exclude” talks between President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan.

The Turkish leader has retained good ties with both Kyiv and Moscow since the Kremlin launched its Ukraine military campaign last February.

He helped broker a key grain deal last year to unblock Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

Read more:

Zelenskyy to discuss grain deal, prisoner swaps with Erdogan, says Turkish official

Zelenskyy says Ukraine needs long-range weapons from US to fight Russian forces

Kyiv claims news advances near eastern city of Bakhmut

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size