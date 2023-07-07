Mexico gas platform fire injures at least six

A fire on a gas production platform off the coast of Mexico injured six workers on Friday, state energy company Pemex said, the latest in a series of accidents.

The incident occurred at a facility in the Gulf of Mexico operated by the oil giant.

Advertisement

“So far, six people have been reported injured,” a company statement said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A total of 328 people were working at the site, most of whom have been evacuated, it said.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters earlier that firefighters and naval personnel had been deployed following an explosion on the platform.

Debt-laden Pemex has suffered a string of accidents in recent years.

In February, around a dozen workers suffered burns in two fires that occurred at facilities in the southeastern state of Veracruz.

In August 2021, a fire on a platform during maintenance work left several people dead.

The previous month, a spectacular blaze and gas leak from an underwater pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico caused what was dubbed an “eye of fire” in the sea, though there were no victims.

Other incidents included fires in 2015 and 2016 on offshore installations that each left several people dead.

Rising oil prices helped Pemex to make its first annual profit in a decade last year.

The group lost around $23 billion in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hammered demand for energy.

Read more:

Body parts publicly displayed around Mexico’s Toluca city, suspected cartel activity

At least 27 dead as bus plunges off road in Mexico

Mexico’s old ruling party faces fracture following loss of major state