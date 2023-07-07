Zelenskyy says Ukraine needs long-range weapons from US to fight Russian forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a visit to the Czech Republic on Friday that Kyiv needed long-range weapons form the United States to fight Russian forces that have invaded his country.



“Without long-range weapons it is difficult not only to carry out an offensive mission but also to conduct a defensive operation,” he told a joint press conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.



“First of all, we are talking about long-range systems with the United States and it depends only on them today.”



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Zelenskyy was visiting Prague as part of a foreign tour before a NATO summit next week at which he has urged the military alliance to take concrete steps toward Ukrainian membership.



He also called in Prague for accession talks to start this year with the European Union.

Read more:

Advertisement

EU seals plan to boost ammo production, as bloc rushes to arm Ukraine

Kyiv claims news advances near eastern city of Bakhmut

IAEA ‘making progress’ on access to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia access: Chief Grossi