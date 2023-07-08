Theme
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (L) shakes hands with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on July 8, 2023. (Reuters)
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (L) shakes hands with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on July 8, 2023. (Reuters)

China says regrets ‘unexpected incidents’ that hurt ties with US

China’s vice premier said on Saturday that he regretted “unexpected incidents” that hurt ties with the United States as he met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Beijing.

“Unfortunately, due to some unexpected incidents such as that involving the airship, there were some prob-lems in the implementation of the consensus reached by the two heads of state” at a summit last year, He Lifeng said, referring to an alleged Chinese spy balloon shot down by the United States earlier this year.

