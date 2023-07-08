Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This handout picture dated September 20, 2016 courtesy DVIDS obtained on July 7, 2023 shows bands broken, dozens of 155mm Base Burn Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions rounds wait to be loaded into M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers and M992 Field Artillery Support Vehicles at the Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division motor pool at Camp Hovey, South Korea. (AFP)
This handout picture dated September 20, 2016 courtesy DVIDS obtained on July 7, 2023 shows bands broken, dozens of 155mm Base Burn Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions rounds wait to be loaded into M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers and M992 Field Artillery Support Vehicles at the Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division motor pool at Camp Hovey, South Korea. (AFP)

Canada against use of cluster bombs that US is sending to Ukraine

Reuters, Ottawa
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Canada is against the use of cluster munitions that Washington has promised to give Ukraine for its counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces, Ottawa said on Saturday, reiterating a commitment to the Oslo agreement that bans the controversial weapon.

The US said on Friday that it would supply Kyiv with the widely banned bombs as part of a new $800 million security package that brings total US military aid to more than $40 billion since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukraine has welcomed the US decision, saying it would help liberate Ukrainian territory, but promised the munitions would not be used in Russia.

Cluster munitions typically release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area. Those that fail to explode pose a danger for decades after a conflict ends.

“We do not support the use of cluster munitions and are committed to putting an end to the effects cluster munitions have on civilians – particularly children,” the Canadian government said in a statement.

Another US ally, Germany, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have expressed their opposition to the US sending cluster munitions to Ukraine.

The bombs are prohibited under the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which was opened for signature in Oslo in 2008. While more than 100 countries are signatories, Russia, Ukraine and the United States have not signed on to the Convention, which bans production, stockpiling, use and transfer of the weapons.

“Canada is fully compliant with the Convention and we take seriously our obligation under the Convention to encourage its universal adoption,” the federal government said in the statement.

The Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is one of Ukraine’s most vocal supporters, and has committed billions of dollars in financial, military, humanitarian and other assistance since last year.

Read more:

Cluster bombs will not be used in Russia, only to de-occupy Ukraine: Defense Minister

Cluster bombs should not be sent to Ukraine: Spain

Turkey’s Erdogan hosts Zelenskyy, says Ukraine deserves membership in NATO

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size