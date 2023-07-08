Four people injured in second bull run of San Fermin festival in Spain’s Pamplona

Four people were injured on the second bull run of the San Fermin week-long festival in Pamplona, Spain on Saturday.



Emergency services said one person had a non-penetrating injury caused by goring. The other three had been trampled.



Thousands of tourists come every year from all over the world to watch runners armed with adrenalin run the 875 meter (0,54 miles) course chased by fighting bulls and steers over 2 to 3 minutes to the bull ring where the run ends. The event starts at 8am every morning from July 7 to 14.



This year marks the 100th anniversary of American author Ernest Hemingway’s first visit to the festival, which he made internationally famous in his 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”



