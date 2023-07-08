Theme
Seven people killed by a gas explosion in a van in eastern Pakistan

A fire in a passenger van in eastern Pakistan Saturday killed seven people, including two children, a government official said.

The dead included four members of the same family — a woman, her daughter and her two granddaughters. Eight passengers received burn injuries of various degrees.

Official Nabeel Bhatti said the incident occurred in the Sargodha district of Punjab province after a liquefied petroleum gas cylinder fitted in the vehicle leaked and exploded.

The van was immediately engulfed in flames. Five passengers died at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Three of the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered an investigation into the incident.

