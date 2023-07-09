After riots, France bans July 14 fireworks sales for Bastille Day

France has banned the sale, possession, and transport of fireworks during the July 14 national holiday weekend, following riots sparked by the police killing a teenager, the government said on Sunday.
Fireworks were among the weapons of choice during the unrest that exploded in France after a police officer shot dead a 17-year-old during a traffic stop on June 27 in Paris, rekindling long pent-up frustrations and accusations of systemic racism among France’s security forces.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“In order to prevent the risk of serious disturbances to public order during the July 14 festivities, the sale, possession, transport and use of pyrotechnical articles and fireworks is banned until July 15 inclusively,” said a government decree published in the official Journal on Sunday.
The ban does not extend to professionals or municipalities that are organizing traditional fireworks for the Bastille Day celebrations, it added.
Worried about a possible resurgence of rioting, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told the daily Le Parisien on Saturday that the government would deploy “massive means to protect the French” during the national holiday.
The police killing of Nahel M., who had Algerian roots, sparked France’s worst urban violence since 2005.
More than 3,700 people were taken into police custody in connection with the protests since Nahel’s death, including at least 1,160 minors, according to official figures.
Read more:
France police ban planned protest in Paris
Violence in France by both police and protesters ‘a problem’: EU commissioner
France’s Macron faces backlash after calls to ‘cut off’ social media
-
France police ban planned protest in ParisParis police banned a planned protest on Saturday against violence by the force, a week after France was rocked by riots sparked by the killing of a ... World News
-
Violence in France by both police and protesters ‘a problem’: EU commissionerViolence in France, by some police officers and by demonstrators who turn to looting, “poses a problem,” EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders said ... World News
-
France’s Macron faces backlash after calls to ‘cut off’ social mediaPresident Emmanuel Macron’s government faced a backlash Wednesday after the centrist leader called for powers to “cut off” social media in case of ... World News
-
Fewer arrests in France as riots over fatal shooting of teen de-escalateClashes between French police and rioters de-escalated again overnight, the government said Wednesday, eight days after the killing of a teenager by ... World News
-
Macron says ‘peak’ of rioting in France has passed, urges cautionFrench President Emmanuel Macron told a meeting of mayors on Tuesday that the “peak” of rioting had passed but he remained cautious about calling an ... World News
-
France’s Macron suggests fines for parents of children caught riotingFrench President Emmanuel Macron raised the idea of handing out quick-fire fines to the parents of children caught committing vandalism or robberies ... World News
-
Overnight protest violence over police shooting of teen in France declines sharplyOvernight violence in French cities has halved in 24 hours, the interior ministry said Tuesday, a week after riots erupted over the police killing of ... World News
-
Crowds stand in solidarity with local governments in France amid violent unrestCrowds gathered at town halls across France Monday to show solidarity with local governments targeted in six nights of violence touched off by the ... World News
-
Turkey’s Erdogan blames riots in France on ‘institutional racism’, ‘Islamophobia’Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed on Monday France’s nationwide riots on “institutional racism”, “Islamophobia” and the French colonial ... World News
-
France arrests 157 in overnight riots over teen’s deathFewer than 160 people were arrested in overnight in connection to riots that have rocked cities across France following the killing of a teenager by a ... World News