Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Migrants sail a wooden boat at south of the Italian Lampedusa island at the Mediterranean sea, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Forty migrants from Eritrea and Sudan, two children and one woman, were rescued by NGO Open Arms crew members and Italian coast guard after their boat overturned and started to sink. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Migrants sail a wooden boat at south of the Italian Lampedusa island at the Mediterranean sea, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Forty migrants from Eritrea and Sudan, two children and one woman, were rescued by NGO Open Arms crew members and Italian coast guard after their boat overturned and started to sink. (File photo: AP)

At least 300 migrants disappeared near Spain's Canary Islands: Aid group

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

At least 300 people who were traveling on three migrant boats from Senegal to Spain’s Canary Islands have disappeared, migrant aid group Walking Borders said on Sunday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Two boats, one carrying about 65 people and the other with between 50 and 60 on board, have been missing for 15 days since they left Senegal to try to reach Spain, Helena Maleno of Walking Borders told Reuters.

A third boat left Senegal on June 27 with about 200 people aboard.

The families of those on board have not heard from them since they left, Maleno said.

All three boats left Kafountine in the south of Senegal, which is about 1,700 kilometres (1,057 miles) from Tenerife, one of the Canary Islands.

“The families are very worried. There about 300 people from the same area of Senegal. They have left because of the instability in Senegal,” Maleno said.

The Canary Islands off the coast of West Africa have become the main destination for migrants trying to reach Spain, with a much smaller number also seeking to cross the Mediterranean Sea to the Spanish mainland. Summer is the busiest period for all attempted crossings.

The Atlantic migration route, one of the deadliest in the world, is typically used by migrants from sub-Saharan Africa. At least 559 people - including 22 children - died in 2022 in attempts to reach the Canary Islands, according to data from the UN’s International Organisation for Migration.

Read more:

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Chile-Argentina border region

Israel to work to prevent any collapse of Palestinian Authority, PM Netanyahu says

Air travel between Libya and Italy to resume in September after 10-year suspension

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size