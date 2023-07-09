Poland secretly handed Ukraine over a dozen Mi-24 attack helicopters: Report

Poland has recently handed over in secret approximately a dozen Soviet-made Mi-24 attack helicopters to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing sources familiar with the matter.

“Poland, a staunch ally of Ukraine, recently sent Kyiv about a dozen Soviet-designed Mi-24 helicopter gunships, according to people familiar with the matter, in a transfer not previously disclosed,” the WSJ stated.

However, the report stressed that Ukraine’s fleet remains small compared to Russia’s, with less sophisticated targeting and defensive systems. “Kyiv uses it sparingly to avoid losing aircraft.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had made continued appeals to his Western allies to bolster his country’s air defenses and capabilities to provide cover for ground troops through modern aircrafts and warplanes and aerial defense systems.

The Pentagon had announced in April that as part of a $800 million drawdown package of security assistance is on its way to Ukraine, the war-torn country would receive howitzers, Humvees and helicopters. Specifically, to move Ukrainian troops around the battlefield, the package included 100 armored Humvee vehicles, 200 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers, and 11 Mi-17 helicopters. The helicopters would augment the five Mi-17 helicopters sent to Ukraine earlier this year.

The Polish Mi-24 helicopters, based on the Soviet-designed Mi-24, are versatile and formidable attack helicopters. Known for their robust design and powerful armaments, these helicopters provide essential fire support to ground forces in combat operations.

They can also transport troops and equipment, making them valuable assets for both offensive and logistical missions. The Polish Mi-24 fleet has been extensively used in various conflicts and peacekeeping operations, showcasing their reliability, firepower, and versatility in contributing to Poland's defense capabilities.

