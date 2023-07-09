UN chief Guterres condemns air strike that killed at least 22 people in Sudan
United Nations’ Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the air strike that reportedly killed at least 22 people in Sudan on Saturday, according to a statement released by a spokesperson early on Sunday.
At least 22 people were killed and scores injured in an air strike by Sudan’s army on western Omdurman city, the Khartoum state health ministry said on Saturday, as the war between the country's military factions entered its 12th week.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The secretary general is also appalled by reports of large-scale violence and casualties across Sudan’s Darfur region, according to the statement released by Farhan Haq, his deputy spokesperson.
“He is also concerned about reports of renewed fighting in North Kordofan, South Kordofan and Blue Nile States. There is an utter disregard for humanitarian and human rights law that is danger-ous and disturbing,” it added.
Guterres reiterated his call for the Sudanese Armed Forces and its rival Rapid Support Forces to cease fighting and commit to a durable cessation of hostilities.
Read more:
‘Alarming’ rise in rape and abduction from Sudan war: Aid groups
Sudan’s paramilitary RSF accused of looting and ‘terrorizing’ town: Witnesses
Sudan’s clashes escalate amid absence of mediation efforts
-
Twenty-two killed in airstrike on Sudan’s Omdurman: Health ministryAt least 22 people were killed and scores injured in an airstrike by Sudan’s army on western Omdurman, the Khartoum state health ministry said on ... Middle East
-
‘Alarming’ rise in rape and abduction from Sudan war: Aid groupsThe conflict between military factions in Sudan has caused a surge in cases of rape and the abduction of women and girls, some as young as 12, aid ... North Africa
-
Sudan’s paramilitary RSF accused of looting and ‘terrorizing’ town: WitnessesGunmen from Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces were accused of attacking a remote town on Friday before going on a shooting and looting rampage ... Middle East
-
Iran and Sudan’s foreign ministers meet in Azerbaijan, after 7 years of severed tiesIran and Sudan said on Thursday they were planning to restore ties after the Iranian foreign minister met his acting Sudanese counterpart for the ... Middle East
-
Sudan conflict: UN denounces rising sexual violence against womenThe United Nations on Wednesday condemned what it called rising sexual violence against women and girls in Sudan as fighting has raged there for more ... Middle East
-
Fighter-jet shot down in Sudan as clashes rage on across KhartoumHeavy fighting raged Tuesday across the Sudanese capital where witnesses reported a fighter-jet being shot down and artillery and machine gun fire ... Middle East
-
Is Wagner’s departure from Syria and Sudan imminent?The Wagner mutiny unfolded with an air of unpredictability. Nobody anticipated that Wagner’s leader would openly denounce war and deem it unnecessary. ... Opinion
-
Sudan’s clashes escalate amid absence of mediation effortsClashes between Sudan’s army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) intensified on Sunday, as the war in the country’s capital and western ... Middle East
-
Major explosion near Sudan army HQ rocks Khartoum: WitnessesA massive explosion near Sudan’s army headquarters on Thursday was felt across Khartoum, residents said, as fighting between rival forces continues ... Middle East