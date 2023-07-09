Ukraine: Heavy fighting ongoing in 4 directions, intensified Russian aerial assault

Ukraine reported on Sunday heavy fighting ongoing in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka directions, with the Russians intensifying their aerial assaults and artillery fire.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook that over the past day, the Russians launched 27 air strikes and 37 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and populated areas, killing and injuring civilians and causing damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure,

The Ukrainian forces on their part used their units of rocket forces and artillery to hit two areas of concentration of Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment, two of their artillery units in firing positions and two EW stations. Additionally, the Ukrainian Air Force launched one strike targeting an enemy manpower cluster.

However, the General Staff warned of the probability of further Russian missile attacks and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remaining high.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian forces conducted assault operations and tried to dislodge the Ukrainian Defense Forces from their positions in the area west of Spirne in the Donetsk region, but they had no success, the Ukrainians said. Russia used aircraft to attack the many districts in the region and more than 10 settlements came under Russian artillery fire in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, under heavy fire from Russia’s aircraft and artillery, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled attacks in the area of Dubovo-Vasylivka of Donetsk region. The Russians launched air strikes on the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Pivnichne. More than 10 settlements were subjected to enemy artillery shelling in the indicated direction.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Ukrainians continued to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the area of Avdiivka. More than 10 settlements came under enemy artillery fire of the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, under the fire of Russian artillery, Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks in the area of Marinka. The Russians launched air strikes on the district of Krasnohorivka, as well as shelled more than 10 settlements in Donetsk region.

Ukrainian Defense First Deputy Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk said on Telegram that over the past week, Ukraine’s forces eliminated 4,380 Russian troops and destroyed 26 Russian tanks, 76 armored fighting vehicles, 178 artillery systems, 31 multiple launch rocket systems, 23 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 113 motor vehicles, and 45 special equipment units.

On the other hand, the Russian Ministry of Defense Spokesperson, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, said that Russian forces eliminated up to 180 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, according to state news agency TASS.

He said: “Up to 180 Ukrainian personnel and foreign mercenaries, four armored combat vehicles, three cars, a Czech-made RM-70 Vampire multiple rocket launcher, a Msta-B howitzer, as well as a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, were destroyed in the past 24 hours.”

