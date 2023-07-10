Six killed in kindergarten attack in China’s Guangdong province; suspect detained
A 25-year-old man was suspected of attacking a kindergarten in China’s Guangdong province on Monday killing six people and injuring one, police said.
Media reported the attack in Lianjiang county was a stabbing. The suspect, with the surname Wu and from Lianjiang, had been detained, police said, adding they were investigating.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
No other details were immediately available.
The incident was the top-trending discussion on the Weibo, social media platform, with 130 million views as of 12:20 pm.
Read more: Second girl, 8, dies after Wimbledon school crash
-
Second girl, 8, dies after Wimbledon school crashA second eight-year-old girl has died after a car crashed into the building of a primary school in London, police announced Sunday.The crash, which ... World News
-
Philadelphia police believe 4th of July shooter may have begun his spree earlierPhiladelphia authorities investigating a Fourth of July holiday shooting spree that left five people dead now say the gunman killed one of the victims ... World News
-
Heavy rains flood parts of New York, Pennsylvania, with more storms on the wayHeavy rainstorms poured over parts of New York and Pennsylvania on Sunday, with first responders rescuing people stuck in vehicles along flooded ... World News