Six killed in kindergarten attack in China’s Guangdong province; suspect detained

A 25-year-old man was suspected of attacking a kindergarten in China’s Guangdong province on Monday killing six people and injuring one, police said.

Media reported the attack in Lianjiang county was a stabbing. The suspect, with the surname Wu and from Lianjiang, had been detained, police said, adding they were investigating.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



No other details were immediately available.



The incident was the top-trending discussion on the Weibo, social media platform, with 130 million views as of 12:20 pm.

Read more: Second girl, 8, dies after Wimbledon school crash