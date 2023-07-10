Theme
US President Joe Biden (R) walks with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) for their bilateral meeting during the G20 summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022. (Photo by SONNY TUMBELAKA / POOL / AFP)
Biden, Erdogan to meet on Tuesday: White House

Reuters
US President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday while in Lithuania for a NATO summit, the White House said.

The meeting is due to take place after NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg announced on Monday that Erdogan had agreed to forward Sweden’s membership bid for the military alliance to Turkey’s parliament.

