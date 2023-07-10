Biden, Erdogan to meet on Tuesday: White House

US President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday while in Lithuania for a NATO summit, the White House said.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The meeting is due to take place after NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg announced on Monday that Erdogan had agreed to forward Sweden’s membership bid for the military alliance to Turkey’s parliament.



Read more:

Turkey should not link between EU aspirations and Sweden’s NATO bid: US

Advertisement