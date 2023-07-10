Biden welcomes US-EU data transfer pact for transatlantic personal data transfers

President Joe Biden on Monday welcomed the European Commission’s announcement of a new data transfer pact with the United States that seeks to end the legal uncertainty plaguing thousands of companies that transfer personal data across the Atlantic.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The decision reflects our joint commitment to strong data privacy protections and will create greater economic opportunities for our countries and companies on both sides of the Atlantic,” Biden said in a statement.

Read more:

Eastern African bloc meets on Sudan, seeks summit to deploy regional force in country

Turkey’s EU membership: Aspirations, challenges, key issues, and now? Bargaining

Lebanon's PM refuses extension for central bank governor amid embezzlement charges