US President Joe Biden leaves from 10 Downing Street in central London on July 10, 2023. (AFP)
Biden welcomes US-EU data transfer pact for transatlantic personal data transfers

Reuters
President Joe Biden on Monday welcomed the European Commission’s announcement of a new data transfer pact with the United States that seeks to end the legal uncertainty plaguing thousands of companies that transfer personal data across the Atlantic.

“The decision reflects our joint commitment to strong data privacy protections and will create greater economic opportunities for our countries and companies on both sides of the Atlantic,” Biden said in a statement.

