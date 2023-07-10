Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte leaves the Huis ten Bosch Palace, in The Hague, Netherlands, on July 8, 2023. (Reuters)
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte leaves the Huis ten Bosch Palace, in The Hague, Netherlands, on July 8, 2023. (Reuters)

Mark Rutte, longest-serving Dutch PM, says to quit politics after elections

AFP, The Hague
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday he would quit politics after the fall of his coalition government, in a shock announcement ending the career of the Netherlands’ longest-serving leader.

Rutte, who has led four coalition governments since 2010, announced the fall of the four-party coalition on Friday due to a row over limits on numbers of asylum seekers.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Yesterday morning, I took the decision that I am no longer suited to be the new head of the list for the VVD (his center-right party). When the new government is sworn in after the elections, I will quit politics,” Rutte told parliament.

Rutte has said he is staying on in a caretaker capacity until elec-tions, which will not be until mid-November at the earliest.

But he faces a vote in parliament later on Monday that will try to topple him as caretaker premier.

Two left-wing opposition parties and the far-right party of anti-Islam leader Geert Wilders have filed a motion of no-confidence in Rutte.

To succeed, the vote needs the support of at least one of the four parties in Rutte’s coalition that fell on Friday, Dutch media said.

Read more: Denmark, Netherlands buy Ukraine 14 Leopards after reported Russian tanks destruction

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size