NATO Chief backs Turkey EU membership goal as Erdogan bargains to ratify Sweden’s bid

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday he supported Turkey’s goal of gaining EU membership, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan linked Ankara’s approval of Sweden’s NATO bid to Turkey joining the EU.

Asked about Erdogan linking EU membership for Turkey with Sweden's accession to NATO, Stoltenberg said: “I support Turkey’s ambitions to become a member of the European Union.”

He then highlighted that Sweden has addressed all of Turkey’s terrorism concerns: “At the same time, we need to remember that what we agreed in [last year’s summit in] Madrid was a specific list of conditions that Sweden has to meet to be a full member of the Alliance. And Sweden has met these conditions and that's about removing restrictions on arms exports. That has happened. Then it's about strengthening the cooperation between Turkey and Sweden on fighting terrorism. That's taking place. And Sweden has also amended its constitution and strengthened the counterterrorism laws and Sweden is following up to address legitimate security concerns by Turkey.”

Turkey had refused to ratify Sweden’s NATO accession over objections of alleging that Stockholm supported Kurdish militants, namely the PKK, which Ankara deems a terrorist organization, and failing to extradite dozens of suspected “terrorists,” specifically the followers of Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt.

Turkey had signed last year in the Madrid summit a memorandum of understanding on security and counter-terrorism with Sweden and Finland last year, under which the two European nations agreed to address Ankara’s concerns.

Stoltenberg mentioned that he will be meeting Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. “And it's still possible to have a positive decision on Swedish membership here in Vilnius. We don't have any certainty. We don't have any guarantees. But of course, now we have the momentum of the Summit with the Leaders here and we will use that momentum to ensure as much progress as possible.”

Erdogan had said earlier on Monday that he will urge the NATO summit in Vilnius to open a path for Ankara's EU membership so Turkey paves the way for Sweden's NATO membership, state news agency Anadolu reported.

“Almost all of the NATO member countries are now members of the EU. I am calling out to these countries that have kept Türkiye waiting at the door of the EU for more than 50 years, but I will also call out to Vilnius,” he said.

He added: “First, let's pave the way for Turley in the EU, and then we will pave the way for Sweden just as we did for Finland.”

Turkey has pursued the aspiration of European Union (EU) membership for a considerable period of time. The country's desire to join the EU can be traced back to the 1960s, when it first applied for associate membership. Since then, Turkey has made significant efforts to align its political, economic, and social systems with EU standards and regulations. These efforts have included implementing various reforms, such as modernizing its legal framework, improving human rights protections, and enhancing democratic institutions.

Despite facing numerous challenges and delays in the accession process, Turkey has remained committed to its goal of EU membership, viewing it as an opportunity to strengthen its ties with Europe, enhance economic cooperation, and contribute to regional stability. However, the path to EU membership for Turkey has been complex and subject to various debates and negotiations, with the process still ongoing and its outcome uncertain.

