NATO chief: Erdogan agreed to send Sweden’s accession protocol to parliament ‘ASAP’

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to forward to Turkish parliament Sweden’s NATO membership bid “as soon as possible.”

After talks with Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Stoltenberg said in a press conference: “I have just had a constructive meeting with President Erdogan and Prime Minister Kristersson. I am glad to announce that, as a result, President Erdogan has agreed to forward the accession protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly as soon as possible. And work closely with the Assembly to ensure ratification.”

He added: “Sweden’s cooperation with Turkey in the fight against terrorism will continue beyond accession. Turkey and Sweden agreed today to establish a new bilateral Security Compact.”

Turkey had for long refused to ratify Sweden’s NATO accession over objections of alleging that Stockholm supported Kurdish militants, namely the PKK, which Ankara deems a terrorist organization, and failing to extradite dozens of suspected “terrorists,” specifically the followers of Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt.

Stoltenberg announced: “NATO will also significantly step up its work in this area. And I will establish, for the first time at NATO, the post of Special Coordinator for Counter-Terrorism.”

The NATO chief hailed the achievement: “Completing Sweden’s accession to NATO is an historic step that benefits the security of all NATO Allies at this critical time. It makes us all stronger and safer.”

US President Joe Biden welcomed the announcement and said in a White House statement: “I welcome the statement issued by Turkey, Sweden and the NATO Secretary General this evening, including the commitment by President Erdoğan to transmit the Accession Protocol for Sweden to Turkey's Grand National Assembly for swift ratification.”

He added: “I stand ready to work with President Erdogan and Turkey on enhancing defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kristersson and Sweden as our 32nd NATO Ally. And I thank Secretary General Stoltenberg for his steadfast leadership.”

Turkey's EU aspirations

Erdogan had said earlier on Monday that he will urge the NATO summit in Vilnius to open a path for Ankara's EU membership so Turkey paves the way for Sweden's NATO membership, state news agency Anadolu reported.

“Almost all of the NATO member countries are now members of the EU. I am calling out to these countries that have kept Türkiye waiting at the door of the EU for more than 50 years, but I will also call out to Vilnius,” he said.

He added: “First, let's pave the way for Turley in the EU, and then we will pave the way for Sweden just as we did for Finland.”

Turkey has been actively pursuing the ambition of becoming a member of the European Union (EU) for a significant duration. The country's interest in joining the EU dates back to the 1960s when it initially applied for associate membership. Since then, Turkey has made substantial endeavors to align its political, economic, and social systems with the standards and regulations of the EU. These endeavors have involved implementing diverse reforms, such as modernizing its legal framework, enhancing human rights safeguards, and strengthening democratic institutions.

Despite encountering numerous challenges and experiencing delays in the process of accession, Turkey has remained steadfast in its commitment to achieving EU membership. It perceives this goal as an opportunity to strengthen its connections with Europe, foster economic cooperation, and contribute to regional stability. However, the journey towards EU membership for Turkey has been intricate, entailing extensive debates and negotiations, with the process still ongoing and its ultimate outcome uncertain.

