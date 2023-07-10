NATO to drop major hurdle to Ukrainian membership in alliance: Western official

NATO is set to drop a major hurdle to Ukraine’s bid for membership in the alliance, a Western official said Monday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP that the allies “are set” to drop the Membership Action Plan requirement for Ukraine’s application.

“MAP is just one of the steps in the NATO accession process though so even with its removal, Ukraine will still need to complete further reforms before joining NATO,” the official said.

Developing.

