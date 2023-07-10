Poland detains another Russian spy, says interior minister

Poland has detained another member of a Russian spy network, bringing the total number of people rounded up in an investigation to 15, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Monday.
A hub for Western military supplies to Ukraine, Poland says it has become a major target of Russian spies and it accuses Moscow of trying to destabilize it.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The Internal Security Agency has detained another member of the spy network working for Russian intelligence,” Mariusz Kaminski said in a post on Twitter
“The suspect kept surveillance of military facilities and seaports. He was systematically paid by the Russians.”
The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
In June, Poland detained a Russian professional ice-hockey player on spying charges.
In March, Poland said it had broken up a Russian espionage network and detained nine people it said were preparing acts of sabotage and monitoring rail routes to Ukraine.
The following month Poland said it was introducing a 200-meter exclusion zone around its Swinoujscie Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal, citing concerns about Russian espionage.
Read more:
Poland arrests Russian ice-hockey player on spying charges
Poland breaks up espionage network working for Russia
-
Poland secretly handed Ukraine over a dozen Mi-24 attack helicopters: ReportPoland has recently handed over in secret approximately a dozen Soviet-made Mi-24 attack helicopters to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on ... World News
-
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, Poland’s Duda pay tribute to victims of WW2 massacreThe Ukrainian and Polish presidents marked the anniversary of massacres of Poles by Ukrainian nationalists during World War Two on Sunday, killings ... World News
-
Poland begins moving troops to eastern border amid Wagner fearsPoland began moving over 1,000 troops to the east of the country on Saturday, the defense minister said, amid rising concern in the NATO-member that ... World News
-
Russia destroyed all Leopard tanks supplied to Ukraine by Poland, Portugal: ShoiguRussian forces destroyed 16 German-made Leopard tanks or actually 100 percent of the tanks supplied to Kyiv by Poland and Portugal, Russia’s Defense ... World News
-
Poland to bolster security on border with Belarus: Interior Minister KaminskiPoland will send 500 police officers to its border with Belarus, Minister of Interior Mariusz Kaminski said on Sunday. The Polish Border ... World News
-
Poland arrests Russian ice-hockey player on spying chargesPoland has detained a Russian professional ice-hockey player on spying charges, prosecutors said on Friday, describing him as the 14th person that had ... World News
-
EU must help pay for border security amid Wagner fears, says PolandPoland expects the European Union to help it fund measures to strengthen its eastern border, a deputy minister said on Thursday, after Warsaw ... World News
-
Poland, Latvia, Lithuania call for more security on eastern flank after Wagner mutinyThe movement of Wagner Group troops to Belarus is a negative signal for Poland, President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday, adding that he wants security ... World News