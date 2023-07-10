Theme
Russia’s army Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov attends an expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board at the National Defense Control Centre in Moscow, on December 21, 2022. (Sputnik via AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia army chief Gerasimov shown in a video, first time since failed June 24 mutiny

Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces, was shown by the defense ministry listening to a report about Ukrainian missile attacks, his first appearance in public since the June 24 mutiny.



The defense ministry said the footage showed Gerasimov at a meeting on Sunday. It used his current title, chief of the general staff of Russia’s armed forces.

It said Russia had thwarted a Ukrainian missile attack on Crimea and the Rostov and Kaluga regions on Sunday. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

