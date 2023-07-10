Russia army chief Gerasimov shown in a video, first time since failed June 24 mutiny
Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces, was shown by the defense ministry listening to a report about Ukrainian missile attacks, his first appearance in public since the June 24 mutiny.
🔴Hoy mismo el MoD 🇷🇺 ha publicado imágenes del Jefe de Estado Mayor General Valery Gerasimov deparando varios asuntos.— CROM (@CRNICASMILITAR1) July 10, 2023
Un claro desmentido, por parte del régimen de Putin, de las afirmaciones aparecidas ayer en el Daily Mirror. https://t.co/GAYmSSTfkm pic.twitter.com/1diNeV5eLN
The defense ministry said the footage showed Gerasimov at a meeting on Sunday. It used his current title, chief of the general staff of Russia’s armed forces.
It said Russia had thwarted a Ukrainian missile attack on Crimea and the Rostov and Kaluga regions on Sunday. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
