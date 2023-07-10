Russia’s Lavrov tells Turkey supplying weapons to Ukraine is ‘destructive’ course

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, that the course of continuing weapons supplies to Ukraine is “destructive,” the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday of their phone call.

“Ankara’s attention was drawn to the destructiveness of the course toward continuing weapons supplies to the Kiev regime. It was stressed that such steps could only lead to negative consequences,” the ministry said as cited by state news agency TASS.

Turkey shares a maritime border with both Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with the two countries. Ankara has tried to remain as neutral as possible since the onset of the conflict.It has maintained a delicate balance in maintaining its diplomatic ties with Russia while also providing Ukraine with armament.

For example, Ankara provided Kyiv with Bayraktar TB-2 combat drones. The Bayraktar TB-2 is a highly capable combat drone developed by the Turkish defense industry. It is a medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that has gained significant attention for its operational effectiveness. The TB-2 is equipped with advanced surveillance and reconnaissance systems, including high-resolution cameras and electro-optical/infrared sensors, enabling it to gather real-time intelligence and conduct target acquisition. With its ability to stay airborne for extended periods, the TB-2 can provide persistent surveillance and deliver precision strikes using its payload of guided munitions, such as laser-guided missiles. The Bayraktar TB-2 combat drones have been successfully deployed in various military operations, showcasing their versatility, reliability, and contribution to Turkey's aerial capabilities.

Turkey also provided Ukraine with cold-war era cluster bombs in November 2022, the dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICMs). The DPICMs are a type of ammunition designed to provide a dual-functionality capability. These munitions are specifically engineered to deliver both an initial impact on a target and subsequent fragmentation effects. DPICMs are typically artillery shells or rockets that contain submunitions, which are smaller explosive devices that disperse upon detonation. The primary purpose of DPICMs is to engage and neutralize a broad area of targets, such as enemy personnel, vehicles, or equipment, through a combination of direct impact and the lethal effects of the resulting fragments. This dual-purpose capability makes DPICMs a valuable asset in military operations, providing effective coverage and increasing the overall effectiveness of conventional munitions.

The Russian and Turkish foreign ministers reiterated the importance of strengthening trust in relations between their countries in their call. “The ministers reiterated the necessity to preserve and strengthen the trust-based nature of relations between Moscow and Ankara on the basis of principle agreements between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” reported TASS.

The Russian ministry mentioned that both diplomats discussed the return of commanders of Ukraine’s Azov nationalist battalion (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization) to Ukraine, but did not provide any details as to the nature of the discussion.

