Ukrainian military serviceman Igor Ovcharruck holds a defused cluster bomb from an MSLR missile, among a display of pieces of rockets used by Russian army, that a Ukrainian munitions expert said did not explode on impact, in the region of Kharkiv, Ukraine, October 21, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
White House confessed to war crimes by sending cluster munitions to Ukraine: Russia

Reuters
The White House has in effect confessed to committing war crimes by agreeing to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, the Russian embassy in the US said in comments published late on Sunday.

“We paid attention to [White House national security spokesperson John] Kirby’s statements about the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine. The official admitted de facto to committing war crimes by the United States in the Ukrainian conflict,” the embassy said on the Telegram messaging app.

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of already using cluster munitions in the 500-day war that Moscow has been waging against Kyiv. Ukraine promised last week the munitions that the US decided to ship to Kyiv will not be used in Russia.

