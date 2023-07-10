Russian shelling kills four at Ukraine aid hub, says Governor
Russian shelling on an aid hub in the town of Orikhiv in southern Ukraine has killed four people, the regional governor said on Monday, calling it a “war crime.”
“They hit a humanitarian aid delivery spot in a residential area... Four people died on the spot: women aged 43, 45 and 47 and a 47-year-old man,” governor Yuriy Malashko said on social media.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Developing
Read more: Ukraine: Heavy fighting ongoing in 4 directions, intensified Russian aerial assault
-
Poland detains another Russian spy, says interior ministerPoland has detained another member of a Russian spy network, bringing the total number of people rounded up in an investigation to 15, Interior ... World News
-
Russia army chief Gerasimov shown in a video, first time since failed June 24 mutinyValery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces, was shown by the defense ministry listening to a report about Ukrainian missile ... World News
-
Ukraine launches counter-offensive to recapture Russian-held areas in southeastUkrainian troops pressed on with their campaign to recapture Russian-held areas in the southeast on Sunday as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in ... World News
-
Out with the old, in with the new: Russia-Ukraine heavy weaponry balance may shiftThe balance of firepower through heavy weaponry might be shifting in the Russian war on Ukraine for the first time in more than 16 months of conflict, ... World News
-
Ukraine: Heavy fighting ongoing in 4 directions, intensified Russian aerial assaultUkraine reported on Sunday heavy fighting ongoing in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka directions, with the Russians intensifying their aerial ... World News