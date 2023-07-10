Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view shows buildings destroyed by a Russian air strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on July 10, 2023. (Reuters)
A view shows buildings destroyed by a Russian air strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on July 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian shelling kills four at Ukraine aid hub, says Governor

AFP, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian shelling on an aid hub in the town of Orikhiv in southern Ukraine has killed four people, the regional governor said on Monday, calling it a “war crime.”

“They hit a humanitarian aid delivery spot in a residential area... Four people died on the spot: women aged 43, 45 and 47 and a 47-year-old man,” governor Yuriy Malashko said on social media.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Developing

Read more: Ukraine: Heavy fighting ongoing in 4 directions, intensified Russian aerial assault

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size