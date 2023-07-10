Russian shelling kills four at Ukraine aid hub, says Governor

Russian shelling on an aid hub in the town of Orikhiv in southern Ukraine has killed four people, the regional governor said on Monday, calling it a “war crime.”

“They hit a humanitarian aid delivery spot in a residential area... Four people died on the spot: women aged 43, 45 and 47 and a 47-year-old man,” governor Yuriy Malashko said on social media.

