Turkey’s EU membership: Aspirations, challenges, key issues, and now? Bargaining

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan surprised the international community with a maneuver that can be described at worst as a “blackmail attempt" and at the least as “transactional diplomacy” when he linked ratifying Sweden’s NATO membership to Turkey’s accession to the EU.

However, why is Turkey after EU membership? Why isn’t it already an EU member? What stands in the way of Turkey’s accession to the EU?

Here’s what you need to know:

Turkey's desire to become a member of the European Union (EU) has been a subject of discussion for decades. With its strategic location bridging Europe and Asia, Turkey's potential accession to the EU carries significant implications for both parties involved.

Motivations for EU membership

Turkey's aspirations to join the EU can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, EU membership offers economic benefits, as it would provide Turkey access to the world's largest single market and enhance its trade opportunities. Additionally, membership could promote economic stability, attract foreign investment, and foster modernization through the implementation of EU standards and regulations.

Secondly, the desire for EU membership stems from political and strategic considerations. Turkey aims to strengthen its democratic institutions and promote human rights by aligning itself with the EU's democratic values. Joining the EU would also solidify Turkey's position as a regional power and provide it with a platform to influence EU decision-making on matters of regional and global significance.

Furthermore, cultural and societal reasons contribute to Turkey's pursuit of EU membership. Turkey views the EU as a platform for fostering intercultural dialogue, enhancing multiculturalism, and facilitating the integration of its large diaspora residing in EU member states.

Hurdles to membership

Despite Turkey's aspirations, the EU membership process has been fraught with challenges and delays. One major obstacle is the issue of Cyprus. The longstanding dispute between Cyprus and Turkey, resulting from the division of the island, has created a deadlock in Turkey's accession negotiations. The EU demands that Turkey normalize its relations with Cyprus, including recognizing the Republic of Cyprus and implementing the Ankara Protocol, which extends Turkey's customs union to all EU member states, including Cyprus. However, Turkey argues that the Greek Cypriot government should first reach a comprehensive settlement with the Turkish Cypriots before it takes further steps.

Another significant hurdle is the question of Turkey's compliance with EU membership criteria. The EU has set certain conditions, known as the Copenhagen criteria, which include democratic governance, the rule of law, protection of human rights, and economic reforms. While Turkey has made progress in these areas, concerns persist regarding freedom of expression, media freedom, independence of the judiciary, and the treatment of minorities. These issues have raised doubts among some EU member states about Turkey's commitment to the fundamental values and principles of the EU.

Moreover, Turkey's size and population pose challenges. Some EU member states express concerns over the potential strain on resources and institutions that Turkey's membership would entail. The EU's enlargement fatigue, combined with fears of increased immigration and cultural differences, has led to skepticism among some member states about further expansion.

Key issues

Several key issues are central to the debate surrounding Turkey's EU membership. One major concern is Turkey's democratic backsliding and deteriorating human rights situation. Critics argue that recent developments, such as the weakening of checks and balances, restrictions on freedom of expression, and the erosion of media pluralism, raise doubts about Turkey's readiness for EU membership.

The issue of religious and cultural differences also plays a significant role. Turkey's predominantly Muslim population, coupled with debates on secularism and the role of Islam in public life, has fueled skepticism and fears of cultural clashes among some EU member states. These concerns have been particularly prominent in the context of Turkey's potential influence on EU policies and the principle of the separation of church and state.

Furthermore, the refugee crisis and migration have had a significant impact on the debate. Turkey's geographical location has made it a crucial partner in managing migration flows from the Middle East and beyond. However, differences in approaches and the handling of the refugee crisis have strained EU-Turkey relations, further complicating the membership process.

What happens now?

Turkey's journey toward EU membership has been marked by numerous challenges and unresolved issues. While the motivations for joining the EU are clear, the path to membership remains fraught with obstacles. Overcoming issues related to Cyprus, ensuring compliance with EU membership criteria, addressing democratic shortcomings and human rights concerns, and managing cultural and religious differences are crucial steps in advancing the EU-Turkey relationship. Ultimately, the decision on Turkey's membership lies in the hands of both Turkey and the EU, and its realization depends on political will, mutual understanding, and the ability to find common ground on these complex issues.

As for the question of Turkey as an EU member in exchange for Sweden joining NATO, all eyes will be on the outcomes of the Vilnius summit.

