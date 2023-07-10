Biden meets Britain’s King Charles, climate change tops agenda

US President Joe Biden met Britain’s King Charles on Monday to discuss how to tackle climate change after earlier dropping in to see Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and hail the “rock-solid” friendship with a close ally.

Biden is in Britain at the start of a three-nation trip including the NATO summit in Lithuania, at which allies aim to show solidarity with Ukraine against Russia’s invasion while not yet accepting Kyiv as an alliance member.

After spending less than an hour at Sunak’s office, Biden headed to Windsor Castle to meet the king, the higher-profile part of his short British trip.

Biden, who skipped the king’s coronation in May in line with the longstanding practice of US presidents, was expected to discuss climate change in Windsor, a cause on which Charles has campaigned for more than five decades.

The 74-year-old king greeted the 80-year-old president in the quadrangle of the castle, where he was given a guard of honor.

The men were due to have tea before discussing how to help boost private investment to combat climate change, a threat both leaders say is existential.

“The president has huge respect for the king’s commitment on the climate issue in particular. He has been a clarion voice on this issue,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

Their meeting comes at a moment when Sunak has faced criticism over his commitment to environmental issues.

Biden and Charles - who do not know each other well - had a phone conversation earlier this year that Sullivan described as “incredibly warm.” Biden attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth last year, and first lady Jill Biden attended the new king’s coronation.

