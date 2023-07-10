Uzbek President Mirziyoyev re-elected until 2030: Preliminary results
Uzbekistan’s President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, was re-elected with 87.1 percent of the vote on Sunday, the Central Election Commission said on Monday, citing preliminary results.
Mirziyoyev, who has lead Central Asia’s most populous nation since 2016, called a snap election after changing the constitution through a referendum which reset his term count and extended the presidential term to seven years from five.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The 65-year-old president has opened up the country of 35 million people to foreign trade and investment while also easing restrictions on religious and political freedoms, although there still are no strong opposition groups or politicians in Uzbekistan.
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Mirziyoyev has sought to maintain ties with both Russia, a former Soviet overlord and traditional partner, and the West; Tashkent has called for peace and refused to recognize the independence of pro-Russian statelets in eastern Ukraine.
Read more:
Polling opens as Uzbek leader Mirziyoyev holds early election to extend rule
Poland detains another Russian spy, says interior minister
-
Russia army chief Gerasimov shown in a video, first time since failed June 24 mutinyValery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces, was shown by the defense ministry listening to a report about Ukrainian missile ... World News
-
Polling opens as Uzbek leader Mirziyoyev holds early election to extend ruleUzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev holds an early election on Sunday to extend his rule for another seven years, just months after changing the ... World News
-
Ancient heritage, desert fortresses at heart of Uzbekistan’s Venice Biennale pavilionIn the arid steppes of North-West Uzbekistan, the remains of ancient desert fortresses known as ‘qalas’ can be spotted from the winding, rural back ... Travel and Tourism
-
Uzbekistan jails another 28 over deadly autonomy protestsUzbekistan handed down long jail terms Friday to nearly 30 people for their role in deadly protests last year against government plans to limit the ... World News
-
Russia discussing possible ‘gas union’ with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan: Deputy PMRussia is discussing a possible “gas union” with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to support shipments between the three countries and to other energy buyers ... Energy