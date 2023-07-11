Theme
Azeri service members guard the area, which came under the control of Azerbaijan's troops following a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh against ethnic Armenian forces and a further signing of a ceasefire deal, on the border with Iran in Jabrayil District, December 7, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Azeri service members guard the area, which came under the control of Azerbaijan's troops following a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh against ethnic Armenian forces and a further signing of a ceasefire deal, on the border with Iran in Jabrayil District, December 7, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Azerbaijan says Armenia fired at troops near border, one injured

Reuters
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that Armenia fired at Azeri troops near the Armenian border, wounding one Azeri soldier.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the defense ministry’s account.

The defense ministry said its troops were in Lachin district, the site of a road linking Armenia to the Armenian-populated enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

