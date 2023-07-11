Theme
US President Joe Biden and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, DC on December 21, 2022. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, DC on December 21, 2022. (File photo: AFP)

Biden, Zelenskyy to meet on Wednesday: Official

Reuters
Published: Updated:
US President Joe Biden will meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a one-on-one meeting on Wednesday in Lithuania, where NATO leaders were gathering for a summit, according to a US official.

NATO members on Monday sought to overcome divisions over how to put Ukraine on a path to membership on the eve of Tuesday’s start to the summit.

