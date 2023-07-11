Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
TOPSHOT - People walk through the rubble as they inspect a house that was hit by an artillery shell in the Azhari district in the south of Khartoum on June 6, 2023. The United States and Saudi Arabia on June 4 made a renewed push for truce talks between Sudan's warring generals as deadly fighting has raged into its eighth week. Multiple ceasefires have been agreed and broken, and Washington slapped sanctions on the two warring generals last week, blaming both sides for the appalling bloodshed. (Photo by AFP)
TOPSHOT - People walk through the rubble as they inspect a house that was hit by an artillery shell in the Azhari district in the south of Khartoum on June 6, 2023. (AFP)

Four bodies found in rubble in Guinea capital

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Four bodies were found on Tuesday under an apartment block that collapsed while under construction in the Guinean capital Conakry, rescue services said, adding that two people were still missing.

The building, intended for social housing, fell down on Monday afternoon in the southern suburb of Matoto.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Rescue teams had recovered the four bodies within 24 hours of the accident, Togba Isaac Kolie, head of the Civil Protection Service, told AFP.

Efforts to locate the two missing were continuing, although there was no sign they were still alive, he said.

A local elected official and a worker who witnessed the accident said earlier that six people were missing after the collapse, comprising five workers and a child.

The accident happened as the construction team was starting to add the building’s sixth floor, the worker said.

Building collapses are a frequent event in the West African state. Kickbacks by owners to sidestep construction standards and inspections are among the suspected causes.

Read more:

Spanish coastguard rescues two Nigerian migrants

Fatal highway collapse shakes Bangkok, kills one

Tunisian charity urgently seeking help for African migrants stranded in the desert

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size