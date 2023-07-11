Theme
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius looks on at a NATO defense ministers meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 14, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Germany finalizes $770 mln military aid package for Ukraine: Defense ministry

Reuters, Vilinius
The German government has finalized a 700-million-euro ($770.28 million) military aid package for Ukraine, the defense ministry said on Tuesday, the first day of a NATO summit in Vilnius.

The package includes two Patriot launchers from Bundeswehr stock, 40 additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 25 additional 1 A5 main battle tanks, as well as five Bergepanzer 2 tanks, the ministry said.

It includes an additional 20,000 rounds of artillery ammunition and 5,000 rounds of 155 mm smoke ammunition, the ministry added.

The package “serves Ukraine’s priorities: air defense, tanks, artillery ... with it, we are making an important contribution to strengthening Ukraine’s sustainability,” defense minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement.

