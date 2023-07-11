Germany finalizes $770 mln military aid package for Ukraine: Defense ministry

The German government has finalized a 700-million-euro ($770.28 million) military aid package for Ukraine, the defense ministry said on Tuesday, the first day of a NATO summit in Vilnius.

The package includes two Patriot launchers from Bundeswehr stock, 40 additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 25 additional 1 A5 main battle tanks, as well as five Bergepanzer 2 tanks, the ministry said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It includes an additional 20,000 rounds of artillery ammunition and 5,000 rounds of 155 mm smoke ammunition, the ministry added.

The package “serves Ukraine’s priorities: air defense, tanks, artillery ... with it, we are making an important contribution to strengthening Ukraine’s sustainability,” defense minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement.

Read more:

France to send Ukraine ‘Scalp’ long-range missiles: President Macron

Stoltenberg claims ‘positive message’ for Ukraine's NATO membership at summit

Europe to face ‘catastrophic consequences’ if Ukraine war escalates: Russia diplomats